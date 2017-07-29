Ollie Matson paid steep price for Hall of Fame career

Matson was among those 110 players, which came as no surprise to his son.

"He was one of the pioneers of the game," Matson said of his father. "But CTE took its toll on him and his family."

Matson won two medals as a sprinter in the 1952 Olympics before joining the NFL as a member of the Chicago Cardinals. He retired in 1966 and was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1972.

Years later, at team reunions and Hall of Fame gatherings, the damage of playing the game became horrifyingly apparent.

"Back then, the guys had no idea they were going to meet their demise from the game they loved so much," Matson said.

Like Matson, former Baltimore Colts tight end John Mackey died of complications from dementia. The wives of the two players often arranged events at which the stars of the 1950s and 1960s met to talk about the good old days.

"All the guys seemed to have the same symptoms," Ollie Jr. said. "They were a little withdrawn, a little confused and started to slow down. They were doing things that were out of character. The only thing they had in common was that they all played football."

It was tough on the players — and agonizing for their families.

"The NFL has been dragging their feet on this. People are going bankrupt," Matson said. "It's not how much money you make, it's how much you end up with. We were paying $4,500 a month for my dad for care."

The elder Matson was confined to a wheelchair for the final five years of his life, and during that time he rarely spoke.

"I'd come up there and he would say 'Hi,'" Matson said. "And he would say, 'Bye,' when I left."

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press