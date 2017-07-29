Hall of Famer Brock says he's free of cancer after treatment

ST. LOUIS — Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock says he is free of cancer more than three months after the 78-year-old St. Louis Cardinals great announced he had been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer.

Brock said in a statement Friday that a doctor's diagnosis that he had conquered multiple myeloma was "the greatest news ever." He credited God and thanked family, friends and fans for their support, saying he remained hopeful.

Brock's previous health issues have included having his left leg was amputated below the knee in late 2015 because of an infection caused by complications with diabetes. He was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes more than 15 years ago and has worn a prosthesis since the amputation.

He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1985.