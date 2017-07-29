To protect and carry: Packers' young backs pick up blocking

Montgomery showed big-play potential after being moved to the backfield down the stretch last season. He also poses a threat as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Williams is the all-time leading rusher at BYU with 3,901 yards. He had to adapt to pass-blocking in college, though Williams said he loves dishing out blocks now.

But learning how to protect at the NFL level will be even tougher.

"It's a lot," Williams said with a laugh. "And it's a lot of checks. You've got one of the greatest quarterbacks (in Rodgers) over there, he's going to be scrambling and doing everything ... A running back's first job is to make sure his quarterback is protected, because if you can't do that, who's going to hand the ball off to you?"

TITLETOWN BELT

Left tackle David Bakhtiari walked on the field looking like a champion with a belt slung over his shoulder . The offensive and defensive lines are haggling over a different kind of title in Green Bay.

The heat got turned up for what is typically already a spirited practice each year after Bakhtiari added heavy stakes for the winners of drill work between the offensive and defensive lines — a championship belt that looks like it would go to the winner of a heavyweight boxing match.

"Had to be heavyweights, obviously. I mean, we're pretty big guys up front," Bakhtiari said.

It appeared that the offence got to keep the belt after Saturday's practice. Defensive lineman Mike Daniels is determined to get a hold of the belt when practice resumes on Monday.

"Oh, man. It's all in good fun. You bring that belt out to practice, it keeps everybody going. And then it helps the young guys who are just getting here and it brings the element of, 'Hey, we can enjoy practicing hard,'" Daniels said. "Football's supposed to be fun. You're supposed to have fun competing against one another."

HARD FALL

Receiver Trevor Davis stayed down on the field for a minute after falling hard to the turf while trying to catch a high pass. He later walked off, and Davis said afterward that he was OK after suffered a stinger. Davis, in his second year in the league, is one of the fastest players on the receiving corps.

