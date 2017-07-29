Angels score three runs in ninth inning, beat Jays 6-5

TORONTO — Cliff Pennington drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Saturday.

Trailing 5-3 against Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna (3-1), the Angels took the lead with a three-run ninth. Kole Calhoun hit a one-out single, Martin Maldonado was hit by a pitch, Ben Revere hit an RBI double, and pinch-runner Kaleb Cowart scored on a wild pitch, sending Revere to third. Revere scored the go-ahead run on Pennington's sacrifice fly to shallow centre.

Los Angeles won for the 13th time in its past 17 games at Rogers Centre.

The blown save was Osuna's fifth of the season. Three of those blown saves came before April 28.

Troy Scribner (1-0) worked three innings to earn the win in his major league debut and Bud Norris finished for his 16th save in 18 chances, putting runners at first and second before getting Jose Bautista to ground into a double play.

With several scouts in attendance to watch his performance ahead of Monday's trade deadline, Blue Jays left-hander Francisco Liriano allowed three runs and five hits in six innings.

All the scoring off Liriano came in the sixth, when the Angels rallied from a 3-0 deficit. Mike Trout drove in the first run and Andrelton Simmons hit a two-out, two-run single.

Toronto answered in the bottom half when Miguel Montero hit a two-run homer off Scribner, his first since joining the Blue Jays earlier this month.

Toronto took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Josh Donaldson scored on Simmons' throwing error after advancing to third on a fly ball. The Blue Jays added two more against Keynan Middleton in the fifth on back-to-back doubles by Darwin Barney and Ryan Goins.

Making his first start of the season after 36 relief appearances, Angels right-hander Yusmeiro Petit allowed one run and three hits in four innings. Petit walked none and struck out five.