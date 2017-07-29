Ryan Preece wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway

Preece was second to Cup star Kyle Busch in New Hampshire in his first shot with the No. 20 car.

On Saturday, he held off Benjamin to make his season-long gamble pay off.

"I knew what I felt like I had to do to get attention, to make noise, and I felt like these two races were my shot," Preece said.

It was an encouraging finish for Benjamin, who started on the front row for the fourth time in as many races but finished above 16th for the first time.

"I'm really happy to finish second — I really needed that," Benjamin said. "But to be as close as we were to winning, it kind of hurts. It makes you think about what you could have done better.

It was another gamble, by Allgaier earlier in the race, which helped put Preece and Benjamin in position for their thrilling finish.

Allgaier won the second stage and was leading when he decided to stay out on a caution about 75 laps from the finish.

The rest of the contenders went in for fresh tires and Allgaier's No. 7 car, on old tires, quickly fell back while Preece grabbed the lead.

The hope for Allgaier was that a caution would allow him to put on a new set of tires, and thus have the advantage for the finish.

The yellow flag came too late though, as Allgaier was forced to pit for fuel just a few laps before Sam Hornish Jr. drew a caution.

Preece, who spent much of the race battling Allgaier for first, led 141 laps.

By Luke Meredith, The Associated Press