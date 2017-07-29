Red Sox LHP Price bothered by Eckersley's TV analysis

BOSTON — David Price remains frustrated with TV analyst Dennis Eckersley over his critical comments about some of his teammates, and he thinks the Hall of Famer should visit Boston's clubhouse.

Speaking to reporters before Saturday night's game against Kansas City at Fenway Park, the ace left-hander said he would speak to Eckersley when he comes into the clubhouse.

Price says Eckersley is "the one guy I've seen in my career that never shows his face in the clubhouse."

Price, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with left elbow inflammation, also says he doesn't think his injury is anything near what sidelined him from early March until the end of May.