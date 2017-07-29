Braves place OF Kemp on DL with hamstring injury

PHILADELPHIA — The Atlanta Braves have placed outfielder Matt Kemp on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.

Atlanta also recalled outfielder Lane Adams from Triple-A Gwinnett before Saturday night's game at Philadelphia.

The 32-year-old Kemp was injured as he rounded first base after hitting a liner off the wall in the fourth inning of Friday night's 10-3 loss to the Phillies.

In 88 games, he is batting .290 with 14 homers and 48 RBIs.