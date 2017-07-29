Baseball Capsules

MARINERS 3, METS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Yovani Gallardo took a shutout into the sixth inning, helping the Mariners stop Jacob deGrom's eight-start winning streak.

Gallardo (5-7), banished to the bullpen in mid-June, allowed one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings in his second outing since returning to the rotation. Edwin Diaz allowed Michael Conforto's RBI single in the ninth before finishing for his 19th save.

DeGrom (12-4), bidding to become the first Mets pitcher to win nine consecutive starts in a single season, allowed two earned runs and five hits in six innings. He struck out 10 and walked one in his first loss since June 6.

Jarrod Dyson hit a two-run single in the second for Seattle, and Nelson Cruz added a sacrifice fly in the third.

TIGERS 5, ASTROS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Jose Iglesias hit two RBI doubles and Matt Boyd pitched into the seventh inning, leading the Tigers to the victory.

Iglesias' second run-scoring double tied it at 3 in the seventh. Ian Kinsler then flared a single to centre to give Detroit the lead.

Boyd (5-5) allowed three runs and eight hits in 7 1/3 innings. Justin Wilson, who could be on the move ahead of Monday's non-waiver trade deadline, pitched the ninth for his 13th save.

Making his second start of the season, Houston right-hander Collin McHugh allowed one run in six innings. Francis Martes (3-1) got the loss.

Evan Gattis hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the AL-leading Astros.

ANGELS 6, BLUE JAYS 5

TORONTO (AP) — Cliff Pennington hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in Los Angeles' three-run ninth inning, helping the Angels rally for the win.

Ben Revere hit an RBI double off Roberto Osuna (3-1) and advanced to third when pinch-runner Kaleb Cowart scored on a wild pitch. Revere then scampered home on Pennington's fly ball to shallow centre.

Los Angeles won for the 13th time in its past 17 games at Rogers Centre.

Troy Scribner (1-0) worked three innings to earn the win in his major league debut and Bud Norris got three outs for his 16th save.

