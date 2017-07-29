Roosters move up in NRL with win over North Queensland

SYDNEY, Australia — The Roosters rallied from a 10 point halftime deficit to beat North Queensland 22-16 and to return to second place behind Melbourne in Australia's National Rugby League after the weekend's 21st round.

Latrell Mitchell scored and converted a try after only three minutes to give the Roosters an early lead. But North Queensland surged ahead with tries to Kane Linnett, Kyle Feldt and Coen Hess to lead 16-6 at halftime.

Winger Daniel Tupou helped the Roosters bridge the gap with a try in the 44th minute and they drew level when Siua Taukeiaho added the conversion of his own try after 57 minutes.

Luke Keary scored the go ahead try in the 61st minute and Mitchell added a penalty in the 68th minute to create a six-point margin.

The win lifted the Roosters to 32 championship points, equal with Melbourne who retained first place on points differential ahead of their clash Sunday with seventh-placed Manly.

The Roosters were able to win in the absence of key players Boyd Cordner, Jake Friend and Michael Gordon. Taukeiaho was impressive, running for 200 metres in just 40 minutes, while the Roosters completed 20 of 20 sets after halftime.

"It took a pretty impressive second half from us to beat them," Roosters coach Trent Robinson said. "We had a couple of guys feel the momentum and they decided to do something about it which is really pleasing for this time of the year."

North Queensland missed a chance to move into fourth place ahead of Brisbane who were beaten 28-14 by sixth-placed Parramatta. Their loss to the Roosters ended a four-match winning streak without playmaker Johnathan Thurston.

"We probably just had to hang on for one more set. Once they got that try we probably didn't respond well enough off the back of that," coach Paul Green said.

"There was just that period through the second half where physically they just got on top and we hung in there well but just couldn't quite hang in there long enough."