Charlo, Olympians Warren, Taylor win on Broner-Garcia card

NEW YORK — Unbeaten Jermall Charlo made a dominant debut at middleweight, stopping Jorge Sebastian Heiland in the fourth round Saturday night.

Also, three-time U.S. Olympian Rau'shee Warren earned another title shot with a unanimous decision over McJoe Arroyo, and 2012 women's Olympic gold medallist Katie Taylor of Ireland easily won her U.S. debut on the undercard of the Adrien Broner-Mikey Garcia bout in Brooklyn.

Charlo (26-0, 20 KOs), the former 154-pound champion, became a mandatory challenger for the WBC 160-pound belt held by Gennady Golovkin by dominating Heiland, who appeared to be battling a leg injury that kept him from being able to get on balance. He was knocked down for a second time in the fight late in the fourth round and stumbled well backward and the ringside doctor immediately stopped the fight after Heiland (29-5-2, 16 KOs) got up and nearly fell again when trying to put weight on his leg.

Warren (15-2, 4 KOs) became the IBF's mandatory challenger for the junior bantamweight belt held by Jerwin Ancajas.

Warren, who competed for the Americans in 2004, 2008 and 2012, won a bantamweight title late June before losing it in February. He moved down in weight and had no problem with Arroyo (17-2, 8 KOs).

"I feel really good at this weight," said Warren, who weighed in at 113.4 pounds. "Now it's time for me to go get a strap. I haven't been at this weight since the Olympics."

After her decorated amateur career, Taylor fought her first five fights in Britain and was given light opposition in her first fight in the U.S. against Jasmine Clarkson (4-9).

Taylor (6-0, 4 KOs) kept Clarkson in corners most of the three rounds and landed flurries of punches to her head. Clarkson took a beating in her own corner near the end of the third round and her corner waved an end to things shortly after the round ended.

"I definitely hope that I made some fans," Taylor said. "I loved hearing the Irish fans in the crowd. I hope that there will be even more next time I fight here. The more fights I have here in the U.S., the better."

Also, Jarrell Miller (19-0-1, 17 KOs) remained undefeated when his heavyweight bout against Gerald Washington (18-2-1) was stopped after the eighth round. Washington had been checked closely by the ringside physician after the previous two rounds when his trainer signalled that he wouldn't let his fighter continue against the 298-pound Miller, nicknamed "Big Baby."