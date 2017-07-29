Indians win 9th in row, beat Chisox 5-4 on hit batter in 9th

Sports Jul 29, 2017 11:17

CHICAGO — Pinch-hitter Brandon Guyer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning for the go-ahead run and the Cleveland Indians won their ninth straight game, beating the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Saturday night.

Indians starter Corey Kluber struck out 12. The AL Central leaders sent the White Sox to their 14th loss in 15 games.

It was 4-all when Aaron Bummer (0-1) walked Carlos Santana with two outs in the ninth and Austin Jackson singled. Gregory Infante relieved and hit Yan Gomes with a pitch, then plunked Guyer in the shoulder to force in a run.

Andrew Miller (4-3) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win. Cody Allen got three outs for his 19th save.

Jose Abreu homered for Chicago.

By John Jackson, The Associated Press

