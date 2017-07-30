MLS Capsules

D.C. United (5-14-3) has lost six in a row — the longest such streak since losing a franchise-record seven straight in 2013 — and has been outscored 17-6 during that stretch.

TIMBERS 2, DYNAMO 2, TIE

HOUSTON (AP) — Juan Cabezas scored the tying goal for Houston in the 81st minute, and Diego Valeri had a goal and an assist for Portland.

Memo Rodriguez set up Cabezas' goal that helped keep the Dynamo (9-7-6) unbeaten at home against the Timbers. Houston is 3-0-3 against Portland in Houston. The draw also extended the Dynamo's home unbeaten streak to 11 matches overall.

Valeri gave Portland (8-8-7) a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute, and Mauro Manotas tied it in the 37th. Sebastian Blanco scored in the 43rd to put the Timbers back in front.

REVOLUTION 3, UNION 0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kei Kamara scored twice, and Juan Agudelo added a late goal in New England's victory over Philadelphia.

Kamara had his first multi-goal game since July 2016. He has seven goals this season

The Revolution (7-9-5) have won two straight following four consecutive losses.

Philadelphia (7-10-5) was playing without reigning star goalkeeper Andre Blake. he sustained a hand injury for Jamaica in the Gold Cup final loss to the United States on Wednesday night.

RED BULLS 4, IMPACT 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Royer had two goals, Michael Murillo had his first MLS goal and New York beat Montreal.

Royer has six goals in his last four games.

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his seventh goal in the last nine matches, and Luis Robles had two saves in his seventh shutout of the season. The Red Bulls (11-8-2) have won four in a row and five of its last six. New York is 8-0-0 at Red Bull Arena against Montreal (6-8-6).

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 3, FIRE 2

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Daniel Salloi had a goal and an assist and Sporting Kansas City survived a late scare to beat Chicago.

Salloi opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, Matt Besler tied it for Chicago (11-5-5) in 28th, and Benny Feilhaber gave Sporting KC (9-4-9) a 2-1 lead in first-half stoppage time. Latif Blessing scored in the 51st — off Salloi's assist — to increase Kansas City's lead to 3-1.

David Accam cut it to 3-2 in the 78th minute with his 12th goal.

CREW 2, REAL SALT LAKE 2, TIE

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Ola Kamara scored two goals and Columbus rallied to tie Real Salt Lake.

Kamara tied it in the 60th minute, blasting a rebound into an open net. He slipped a pass behind the defence to a streaking Ethan Finlay, whose shot ricocheted off the crossbar to a wide-open Kamara for a half-volley from just outside the 6-yard box.

Kamara opened the scoring in the 15th. Joao Plata converted from the spot in the 50th minute to tie it and Jefferson Savarino raced down the right sideline and beat goalkeeper Zack Steffen to give Columbus (10-11-2) a 2-1 lead in the 53rd. Real Salt Lake (7-12-4) is unbeaten in its last four.

EARTHQUAKES 1, RAPIDS 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Lima scored his second goal of the season, David Bingham had his sixth shutout and San Jose hung on to beat Colorado.

San Jose (8-9-5) snapped a three-game losing streak with its first win since July 1.

Lima scored in the 58th minute off assists by Darwin Ceren and Shea Salinas.

The Rapids (6-12-2) are winless over their last three matches, and are 0-8-1 on the road this season.

WHITECAPS 4, FC DALLAS 0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Fredy Montero had two goals and an assist and Vancouver beat FC Dallas for its third victory in four matches.

Bernie Ibini-Isei and Nicolas Mezquida added goals and David Ousted had three saves for Vancouver (9-8-3). Ousted has five shutouts this season, two in the last three games.

FC Dallas (9-4-7) lost for the first time since a 2-0 loss at Portland on June 10.

By The Associated Press