Leon helps Red Sox win 9-8 in 10, end Royals' 9-game streak

Royals manager Ned Yost waited and knew it was over after a replay.

"We missed the tag at the plate, but (Escobar) made a great play stopping it and wheeling and throwing to first and (Hosmer) got rid of it as quick as he could," he said. "It was just a tough play. It was a great slide."

Matt Barnes (6-2) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

Boston tied it on Betts' sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Trailing 6-4 in the sixth, Kansas City scored four runs on two hits, two walks and the two errors. Reliever Blaine Boyer also had a wild pitch and Christian Vazquez a passed ball.

Third baseman Rafael Devers booted Escobar's grounder to open the inning and Alex Gordon walked. Both moved up on the wild pitch. Merrifield and Jorge Bonifacio had consecutive RBI singles to tie it. After Nunez threw high on an attempted force at second and a run scored, Salvador Perez's sacrifice fly made it 8-6.

The Red Sox had moved ahead by scoring twice in the fourth and fifth. Vazquez had an RBI double and scored on Devers' single. Nunez hit his second homer leading off the fifth, and the other scored on Mike Moustakas' fielding error.

Cain's homer cleared the short wall and Betts' glove as he leaped, slipping into the first row to make it 4-2.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: C Perez was in the lineup after taking a foul tip off his left thigh that sent him to the ground late in Friday's win. He had left Tuesday's game and sat out Wednesday with soreness on his right side.

Red Sox: 2B Dustin Pedroia was scratched because of soreness in his left knee after being in the original lineup. "There's days where it will act up a little bit," manager John Farrell said. Nunez, originally set to start at shortstop, was moved to second and Xander Bogaerts back in to short.

BAD KARMA

In Bogaerts' first two times up, he came to the wrong "walk-up song." Luke Bryan's 'Country Girl' was played over the PA instead of his usual 'Gonna Give it to Ya' by DMX.

He was thrown out on the bases after reaching both times.

ROUGH DEBUT

Kansas City starter Trevor Cahill gave up eight hits and five runs over four innings in his Royals' debut.

He was acquired in a six-player trade with San Diego on Monday.

"Not very good," he said. "The offence did a good job of coming back. But it'd be nice to throw some more zeroes up there because they're making the other pitcher work and putting some good at-bats together."

MINOR MOVE

The Red Sox traded minor league LHP Luis Ysla to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday for cash considerations. He was 1-5 with a 5.05 ERA with Double-A Portland.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Jason Hammel (4-8, 4.81 ERA) is set for the series finale. He's winless in his last six starts, but beat Boston for his last victory on June 19.

Red Sox: LHP Drew Pomeranz (10-4, 3.59) looks to extend his career-best streak of winning his last four decisions.

By Ken Powtak, The Associated Press