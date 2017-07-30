Messam, Stampeders hammer Tiger-Cats 60-1

The Stampeders ate up a lot of time on the clock on their second drive of the game that ended with Paredes booting a 43-yard field goal at 12:05 of the first quarter. Calgary receiver Kamar Jorden went down with a leg injury on the drive and didn't return.

After the Ticats went two-and-out, Finch picked up Castillo's punt at his own 13-yard line and ran it back into the Hamilton end zone to put Calgary up 9-0.

Early in the second quarter, Michel hauled in a 40-yard pass from Mitchell to get the Stamps to Hamilton's one-yard line. On the next play, Messam scored his first TD of the game before Mitchell tossed a short pass to offensive lineman Spencer Wilson for a two-point convert.

Richardson then picked off an errant pass by Hamilton quarterback Zach Collaros and ran it back for a 47-yard score before Maver kicked a 54-yard single to put the Stamps up 25-0.

Michel continued his strong game as he hauled in a 60-yard pass to get the Stamps to the three-yard line to set up another TD by Messam.

After Castillo kicked a 53-yard single to get the Ticats on the board, Michel caught a 45-yard pass from Mitchell in the end zone to extend Calgary's lead to 39-1 by the end of the second quarter.

The Stamps started off the second half with an eight-play, 69-yard drive that was capped off by another one-yard touchdown run by Messam.

Milanovic-Litre then got in on the action as he ran for an eight-yard score at 9:17 of the third quarter before Parker caught a 10-yard TD pass from Buckley early in the final quarter.

By Laurence Heinen, The Canadian Press