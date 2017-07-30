"My team said, 'You could beat Brock,'" Jones said. "'You'll have to dig deep, but you can do this.'"

Later, Jones expressed his confidence: "I think Brock has a limited game. I think it's a winnable fight."

Lesnar returned to MMA last year with a victory, but he is under contract to the WWE as a professional wrestler until next spring. Yet Lesnar clearly is at least considering a return to the sport in which he won a UFC title in just his fourth professional fight.

Talk of a superfight heated up abruptly this week when Jones and Lesnar traded verbal jabs. After Jones said he doubted Lesnar would ever accept a fight with him, Lesnar told the AP that he would meet Jones "anytime, anywhere."

UFC President Dana White was in the cage when Jones called out Lesnar, and the promotion is aware of the growing buzz surrounding the matchup. White is also aware of the obstacles in its way, including the remainder of Lesnar's suspension for failing a doping test last year.

"It's fun to talk about, but the reality of it happening anytime soon, it's not a reality," White said.

But it's definitely a lucrative possibility for 2018 if Lesnar decides to resume training for MMA. Jones is the light heavyweight champion, but has long contemplated a move up to heavyweight — and his post-fight comments make it clear that he's interested.

When Jones was asked whether he would consider fighting heavyweights other than Lesnar, including champion Stipe Miocic, Jones made it clear he only wants a heavyweight superfight with the biggest star in the sport.

"If I'm going to sacrifice being the smaller guy, I think stylistically, Brock would be a fight that makes more sense," Jones said. "The payday would be tremendous. The (impact) for our sport would be tremendous. ... I feel like Stipe is not known to the general public. Most people don't really know who he is, no disrespect. A fight against Brock makes more sense."

Lesnar has fought just once since 2011. He beat Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in a unanimous decision that was changed to a no-contest after the failed test.

He received a one-year suspension from the Nevada Athletic Commission, but could return to MMA after completing the final months of the ban.

