England set South Africa massive 492 to win third test

LONDON — England was 153-2 at lunch in its second innings on day four of the third test against South Africa on Sunday, looking to set an unreachable target later in the day.
The hosts' lead at lunch was 331, with debutant Tom Westley on 50 and captain Joe Root on 38. England was likely to try to set South Africa a target of at least 450.
Just one wicket fell on Sunday morning, that of South African-born opener Keaton Jennings, who had scored 48 when he was caught at point by Chris Morris fending off a short delivery from seamer Kagiso Rabada. England scored 79 runs in the morning session.
On a cool, blustery morning at The Oval, that was the South Africans' only success as they struggled to stay in the game.
England scored 353 in its first innings thanks to a century from Ben Stokes and South Africa struggled, scoring just 175 in the face of penetrating seam bowling from Toby Roland-Jones, who took five wickets on debut, and James Anderson, who took three.
The four-match series is level 1-1.
By The Associated Press
LONDON — England set South Africa a massive challenge of scoring 492 to win the third test match on Sunday.
England declared shortly before tea on the fourth day at the Oval, scoring 313 for 8 and leaving South Africa to try to bat through four sessions for a draw or an unlikely victory.
England lost six wickets in the afternoon session as they forced the pace. Middle order batsmen Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow speeded up the run rate and Bairstow struck 63 from 58 balls.
England was dismissed for 353 in its first innings thanks to 88 from Alastair Cook and a century from Stokes. Debutant Toby Roland-Jones ripped through the South African batting and the tourists were dismissed for 175.
On Sunday, opener Keaton Jennings hit 48, debutant Tom Westley 59 and captain Joe Root 50. England's third debutant, Dawid Malan, failed again before Stokes (31) and Bairstow hurried the score along and built a commanding lead.
South Africa's best bowler Vernon Philander has been plagued by food poisoning throughout this match and bowled 15 overs, but could not take a wicket as the wicket flattened out.
The four-match series is level 1-1.
By The Associated Press
