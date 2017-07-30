Vergne wins, Di Grassi takes electric car title

MONTREAL — Jean-Eric Vergne won the race and Lucas Di Grassi was crowned champion of the Formula E season at the season-ending Hydro-Quebec Montreal ePrix electric car race on Sunday.

Vergne's Chinese Techeetah car overtook Felix Rosenqvist's India-based Mahindra with eight laps to go in the 37-lap race for his first Formula E victory. Rosenqvist, who started from pole position, came in second with Jose Maria Lopez of Virgin Racing third.

Rosenqvist overtook Virgin's Sam Bird, who finished fourth, for third place in driver standings behind Di Grassi of Abt Audi and Sebastien Buemi of Renault.

The inaugural ePrix took heavy criticism as streets were blocked to set up the 2.75-kilometre track at the eastern end of downtown, but the weekend "double-header" looked to be a success, with sunny weather and packed grandstands for both races as fans got their first look at what many see as the future of motor racing.

The whirring sound of the electric cars and unique rules, including a mandatory mid-race pit stop for the 20 drivers to change into a second, fully-charged car, made for entertaining races even though they lacked the power and roar of Formula One cars at the Canadian Grand Prix in June.

Di Grassi passed Buemi for the lead in drivers standings by winning on Saturday while Buemi was disqualified for using an underweight car. Buemi entered the season finale with a slim chance but that was dashed when he was bumped from behind by Amlin Andretti's Felix da Costa on the start, which loosened a piece of his back end and forced a trip to the pits.

Buemi, who edged Di Grassi for the title last year, entered the weekend with a 10-point lead, but had had nothing but trouble since crashing his Renault during practice Saturday morning. He ended up 24 points behind Di Grassi.

The mishaps took much of the drama out of the season finale, as Di Grassi cruised to seventh place while Buemi came in 11th.

By Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press