Canada's Pickrem wins bronze in 400-metre IM

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Sydney Pickrem won Canada's fourth medal of the FINA world championships on Sunday, earning bronze in the women's 400-metre individual medley.
Pickrem, of Clearwater, B.C. secured third place with a personal best time of four minutes 32.88 seconds.
Home crowd favourite Katinka Hosszu of Hungary won gold in 4:29.33 while Spain's Mireia Belmonte took silver in 4:32.17.
Pickrem had the fourth-best time overall in the heats to qualify for the final.
Earlier in the day, Rachel Nicol of Lethbridge, Alta., finished eighth in the women's 50 breaststroke in 30.80 seconds. American Lilly King won gold in 29.40.
By The Canadian Press
