Royals get OF Cabrera from White Sox for 2 minor leaguers

BOSTON — Looking to bolster their offence for a run for a playoff spot, the Kansas City Royals acquired outfielder Melky Cabrera from the Chicago White Sox on Sunday for two minor-league pitchers.

The Royals entered the day three games behind the AL Central-leading Cleveland Indians. Kansas City holds the second wild-card spot by 2 1/2 games over Tampa Bay.

The Royals had their season-high nine-game winning streak snapped by Boston on Saturday night — 9-8 in 10 innings.

The 32-year-old Cabrera was batting .288 with 13 homers and 56 RBIs for the White Sox. He's also is tied for the majors' lead with nine outfield assists.