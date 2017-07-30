Giovinco works his magic in TFC win

TORONTO — Sebastian Giovinco scored two spectacular goals as Toronto FC blanked New York City FC 4-0 on Sunday afternoon, increasing its lead atop Major League Soccer to five points.

Jozy Altidore and Raheem Edwards also scored late for Toronto (12-3-7), which remains unbeaten at home this season (8-0-3). Maxi Moralez fired a NYCFC penalty kick high over the bar in second-half stoppage time.

With second-place Chicago losing to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, first place in the East was on the line Sunday. And it felt like a top-of-the table clash — a fast, entertaining game that saw both teams stringing passes together as they built up attacks on a hot 29 C afternoon before a loud sellout crowd of 29,203.

It was 1-0 at the half. But as the game wore, Toronto showed its ruthless side in front of goal in a performance that will send shivers down the spine of rival teams.

While Toronto humiliated NYCFC 7-0 on aggregate in last season's Eastern Conference semifinal, Sunday marked TFC's first ever regular-season win over the New Yorkers (1-2-4).

Giovinco flashed the first of his magic in the 32nd minute, after raising his hands in the air to call for the ball some 10 yards outside the penalty box. Marky Delgado obliged and Giovinco got the ball in space, sidestepping the approaching Andrea Pirlo as if he was rooted to the ground before curling a left-footed shot high into the goal past a diving Sean Johnson.

It was clear the Italian felt on his game Sunday, trying a variety of shots from around goal.

Giovinco made it 2-0 in the 67th minute with one of his trademark-deadly free kicks that again left Johnson lunging — and missing — in mid-air. It marked the Atomic Ant's 10th goal directly from a free kick, the most of any player in MLS since 2003.

It was Giovinco's 11th goal of the season — his sixth in seven career regular-season games against NYCFC, and his 50th in MLS regular-season play.

Altidore converted a 75th-minute penalty kick for his ninth goal of the season after going down in the box trying to corral a pass from the Italian. Giovinco was the provider in the 82nd minute, chipping a ball over the defence for Edwards to knock in.