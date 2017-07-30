Smith beats 2016 champ Levy in playoff to win European Open

HAMBURG — Jordan Smith beat defending champion Alexander Levy in a two-hole playoff to win the European Open on Sunday.

Levy led by a single shot at the 18th hole, but the French player had to tap in a tricky par putt to force the playoff after playing partner Smith, the overnight leader, holed his 10-foot birdie putt to go 13-under.

Smith's close-range birdie in the playoff secured his first European Tour title in his 25th event.

Smith says, "I've loved it. It's been nerve-wracking at times but I've really enjoyed it."