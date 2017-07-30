Johnson begins camp as Kentucky's No. 1 quarterback

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Stephen Johnson recalls a smaller media gathering around him a year ago, as might be expected for a backup quarterback.

The group of reporters surrounding the Kentucky senior Sunday demonstrated how Johnson has surged from unheralded junior college transfer to being a focal point for a Wildcats squad looking to follow up their first bowl appearance since 2010. Thrown into action in last season's third game against New Mexico following a back injury to Drew Barker, he won seven of Kentucky's final 11 games and backed that up with a solid spring.

Johnson began fall practice atop the depth chart, a status that has brought confidence to handle added responsibilities such as the gaggle of repetitive questions.

"It's definitely a lot more than last year," Johnson said about the media gathering, "but I'm just excited and trying to enjoy it, this process and everything that's going on.

"I was just happy I got through the New Mexico State game and coming full circle to where I am now, I'm just excited to go forward."

For the mobile 6-foot-2, 185-pounder, progress means being more mature while executing his multiple skills.

Johnson went 5-4 as a starter and helped Kentucky (7-6, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) win two other games in relief in its final 11 contests. The Rancho Cucamonga, California, player completed 145 of 265 passes for 2,037 yards and 13 touchdowns, adding 327 yards and three more TDs rushing.

His rise included its share of struggles, particularly holding the ball. Johnson lost six of 10 fumbles last season, mistakes he attributed to technique and lacking the strength to hold on properly.

"I would hold the ball out too far from my body and just give people the opportunity to strip it from me," said Johnson, adding that his arm is stronger.

"I used a little bit of instinct last year, but I've gotten a lot smarter since then. Working with (quarterbacks) coach (Darin) Hinshaw and (offensive co-ordinator Eddie) Gran, those guys are geniuses when it comes to football. Just sitting down with them really helped me out."