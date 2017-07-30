Blackmon, Rockies spoil Fedde's debut, beat Nationals 10-6

WASHINGTON — Charlie Blackmon had four hits and scored four runs and the Colorado Rockies roughed up Erick Fedde in his major league debut, beating the Washington Nationals 10-6 on Sunday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Blackmon had four singles, while DJ LeMahieu had three hits, including two doubles, and scored twice. Nolan Arenado added three hits and two RBIs.

Fedde (0-1) allowed 10 hits and seven runs — five earned — in four innings while striking out three.

The 2014 first-round selection loaded the bases in the first inning before recording his first out on Gerardo Parra's double-play groundout that scored Blackmon. Ramiel Tapia's single scored LeMahieu one batter later and Colorado led 2-0 after the first inning.

Kyle Freeland (11-7) went five innings, allowing nine hits and four runs while striking out four.

Ryan Zimmerman hit two home runs and Wilmer Difo also homered for Washington. Both finished with three hits.

Fedde settled down in the second by striking out the side but struggled with the top of the Rockies' order in the third and fourth innings before exiting the game with the Nationals trailing 7-4. Colorado scored at least two runs in three of the four innings Fedde pitched.

Zimmerman had a three-run homer in the third inning and a solo shot in the seventh. He has 24 homers this season and his four RBIs left him tied for the most in franchise history with Tim Wallach, who played with the Montreal Expos from 1980-92.

Arenado tripled in Blackmon in the eighth while Ryan Hanigan had an RBI double in the ninth.

Greg Holland picked up his 33rd save.