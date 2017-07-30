Gamecocks QB Jake Bentley looking for next step

Especially after the time Bentley and the offence have put in to improve.

Bentley and offensive grad assistant Mike Symmes poured through tape of every snap from last season, breaking down Bentley's play and targeting areas to fix up.

Muschamp said he saw Bentley in the building watching tape most of the off-season. Bentley, 19, also spent time bonding not just with skill people but with offensive linemen and defensive linemen.

"He's doing everything he can be a leader," Muschamp said.

The proof will come not just in Bentley's play , but South Carolina's showing. The Gamecocks started 2-4 without Bentley and still wound up 6-7 with him starting the final seven games.

Tight end Hayden Hurst said Bentley's progress has taken off during spring drills and off-season workouts. While it's sometimes hard to lead as a freshman, Hurst said Bentley got people's attention in meeting rooms, huddles and on the sidelines.

"When he talks, he quiets a hundred guys," said Hurst, a redshirt junior. "They take a knee and they listen to him. It's just so impressive what he does for his age."

Bentley brushes most of that off. He's always put in the time studying offence, watching film and working with teammates to craft a winning team. He sees a more mature offence entering summer camp that was absent last year, something Bentley has worked to correct ever since the bowl game ended.

"In the tough games, I felt I got quiet and got in a funk as well," Bentley said. "But I've got to stay upbeat keep the guys going."

By Pete Iacobelli, The Associated Press