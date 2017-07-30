Paxton, Cruz pace Mariners past Mets, 9-1

MARINERS MOVES:

OF Leonys Martin was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday to replace OF Mitch Haniger, who was placed on the 10-day DL after being hit in the face with a pitch on Saturday. Martin, who hit .247 last season as the Mariners regular centerfielder, was sent down in late April after hitting .111 in 15 games. "It only took a little bit of time to get my confidence back, to get my feel back at home plate. So, I'm good to go," Martin said. Martin hit .312 in 84 games at Tacoma. He started Sunday for Seattle, playing right field and batting ninth. . RHP Erasomo Ramirez, acquired from Tampa on Friday, was added to the active roster. . RHP Cody Martin was optioned to Tacoma after Saturday's game. . INF D.J. Peterson, hitting .264 with 12 homers and 54 RBI at Tacoma, was designated for assignment.

RAMOS DEBUTS:

RHP AJ Ramos, acquired by the Mets on Friday in a trade with Miami, pitched the eighth inning , allowing two runs on two hits, with a walk and two wild pitches.

UP NEXT:

Mets: After an off day Monday, LHP Steven Matz (2-4, 5.51) opens a three-game series at Colorado as New York wraps up a 10-game road swing. Matz is 0-3 with a 14.18 ERA over his last four starts, allowing 21 earned runs in 13 1/3 innings.

Mariners: RHP Felix Hernandez (5-4, 4.08) opens a three-game series at Texas, kicking off a nine-game road trip. Seattle has a seven-game homestand in mid-August, then back on the road for the final 12 games in August. Hernandez is 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA in seven starts since coming off the DL. Cole Hamels (5-1, 3.97 starts for the Rangers.

TRAINER'S ROOM:

Mets: SS Jose Reyes left the game after getting hit in the left arm with a 98 mph fastball from Paxton with two outs in the fifth inning.

Mariners: OF Mitch Haniger, placed on the 10-day DL, is expected to miss at least a couple weeks after suffering a mouth laceration when he was hit by a 95 mph fastball from the Mets Jacob deGrom on Saturday. "He looks like pretty rough, like he went about 10 rounds with Mike Tyson," manager Scott Servais said. "He's doing OK. His spirits are good. He knows he's lucky. It could have been a lot worse."

By Jim Hoehn, The Associated Press