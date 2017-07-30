Fowles has 29 points, 12 rebounds; Lynx beat Storm 93-82

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Sylvia Fowles had 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting and added 12 rebounds to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Seattle Storm 93-82 on Sunday night for their sixth straight victory.
Maya Moore had 24 points, and Rebekkah Brunson added 20 for WNBA-leading Minnesota (19-2). Jia Perkins, starting with Seimone Augustus out for personal reasons, had a career-high seven assists and a season-high six rebounds.
Breanna Stewart's layup trimmed Seattle's deficit to 44-40 early in the third, but Fowles scored 14 points in the quarter — including a personal 10-7 run in which she converted two offensive rebounds into four second-chance points — and the Lynx went into the fourth leading 69-57. Moore had 12 points in the final quarter and her 3-pointer with 1:35 to go gave Minnesota its biggest lead, 91-65.
Jewell Loyd led Seattle (10-13) with 26 points, and Breanna Stewart added 24. The Storm have lost three of four.
Minnesota shot 52.2 per cent (36 of 69) from the field and had 25 assists.
By The Associated Press
