Sunday's Games

Sports Jul 31, 2017 12:10

Sunday's Games

MLB

American League

Toronto 11 L.A. Angels 10

Tampa Bay 5 N.Y. Yankees 3

Detroit 13 Houston 1

Kansas City 5 Boston 3

Chicago White Sox 3 Cleveland 1

Baltimore 10 Texas 6

Oakland 6 Minnesota 5 (12 innings)

National League

Cincinnati 6 Miami 4

Philadelphia 2 Atlanta 1

L.A. Dodgers 3 San Francisco 2 (11 innings)

Chicago Cubs 4 Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 3 Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 7 San Diego 1

Colorado 10 Washington 6 (1st game)

Washington 3 Colorado 1 (2nd game)

Interleague

Seattle 9 N.Y. Mets 1

---

MLS

Toronto FC 4 New York City FC 0

---

By The Canadian Press

