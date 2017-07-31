Farmer's 2-run double in 11th lifts Dodgers past Giants

LOS ANGELES — Kyle Farmer's two-run double in the 11th inning in his first major league at-bat lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers to their eighth straight win, 3-2 over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday night.

Corey Seager doubled down the right-field line with one out for his third hit of the game and Justin Turner was walked intentionally. Farmer then lined a 3-2 pitch from Luis Suarez (0-1) down the right-field line, scoring both runners for the Dodgers' 31st comeback victory.

Joe Panik had given the Giants a 2-1 lead in the top of the inning with a single up the middle through a drawn-in infield that scored Kelby Tomlinson from third.

The Dodgers won for the 39th time in 45 games, and completed their 14th sweep this season. Los Angeles turned a franchise-record six double plays as they improved to 26-3 at home since June 7.