Elgar leads South Africa resistance in England test

LONDON — South African opener Dean Elgar held up England's charge toward victory in the third test on Monday, scoring a brave century despite suffering an injured hand.

At lunch on the final day, South Africa was 205-7 chasing an unlikely 492 with two sessions still to play. Elgar was 113 not out and bowler Chris Morris scored 24 before being caught at slip off the final ball before lunch.

Debutant seamer Toby Roland-Jones took five wickets in the first innings to put England in command and claimed three more in the second innings.

South Africa resumed on Monday on a precarious 117-4 and Elgar combined with Temba Bavuma in a partnership of 108 before two wickets fell to Roland-Jones in successive deliveries. First Bavuma was dismissed lbw on appeal for 32 and then Vernon Philander was trapped lbw on the very next delivery for a duck to leave South Africa in deep trouble on 160-6.