Judge grants bail for Spanish soccer federation president

MADRID — A Spanish judge granted bail Monday to the suspended president of the Spanish Football Federation, who is in jail for suspected corruption.

Angel Maria Villar was denied bail by National Court judge Santiago Pedraz on July 20, two days after the 67-year-old Villar, his son and two other soccer officials were arrested during police raids. But Judge Pedraz granted bail to Villar, his son Gorka Villar and suspended federation vice-president Juan Padron on Monday.

The bail for Villar and Padron was set at 300,000 euros ($352,000), and for Gorka Villar at 150,000 euros ($176,000).

Judge Pedraz confiscated their passports and ordered that the three suspects make weekly appearances at the court and provide a phone number to reach them at all times.