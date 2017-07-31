Hamilton needs a break in tense F1 title fight with Vettel

"The truth is that if you miss out the championship by those three points everybody would point the finger to Budapest," Wolff added. "It was a tough call to make, and probably the most difficult that we had to make in the last five years, but it was the right one in terms of our values."

Ferrari certainly liked it.

After the problems of last year, when Ferrari failed to win a race and finished third behind Red Bull and Mercedes in the constructors' championships, things are looking up.

Ferrari has not won the drivers' title since Raikkonen's win in 2007, and its last constructors' title came the following year.

Last year, Mercedes finished 367 points ahead of Ferrari, with the Silver Arrows winning 19 of 21 races.

The gap this season is only 39, in favour of Mercedes because Bottas has also won two races while Raikkonen has yet to win.

"You mustn't forget where we were last year, and the step that Ferrari has made is bigger than anyone else," Vettel said. "Over the winter, I think we were the team that made the least noise. There was a lot of talk about the new cars ... We just kept to ourselves and did the job."

Ferrari has closed the gap on Mercedes in terms of speed and the car seems more reliable and more flexible than Mercedes, which has struggled on twisting tracks like Hungary and Monaco where overtaking is difficult. There is another one of those coming at the Singapore GP in mid-September.

Before that, there is Belgium and then the Italian GP in Monza — Vettel's home race.

"The mission has been to get back to the top," the German driver said. "We got a 1-2 (finish in Budapest) but that's what we want every weekend."

By Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press