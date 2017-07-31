Brouhaha! NJ gov Christie confronts Cubs fan at Brewers game

MILWAUKEE — Another ballpark brouhaha for Chris Christie.

Carrying a basket of nachos, the New Jersey governor was caught on video confronting a Chicago Cubs fan during Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The video circulating on Twitter showed Christie leaning over to nearly get in the man's face at Miller Park, holding the order of nachos in his left hand.

"You're a big shot," Christie says before walking down the stairs. It was not known what caused the tiff.