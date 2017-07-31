UEFA bans United defender Jones for abusing doping official

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has charged Manchester United and two of its players for failing to comply with doping regulations following the Europa League final in May.

Phil Jones and Daley Blind were fined 5,000 euros ($5,900), while Jones was also suspended for two European games after abusing a UEFA doping control officer.

The club was fined 10,000 euros ($11,800) for the incidents which took place after United beat Ajax to win the Europa League title in Stockholm.

UEFA says the club "has been charged for infringements of the UEFA Anti-Doping Regulations" and Jones "has been charged for insulting and directing abusive language towards the Doping Control Officer, as well as for a lack of co-operation and respect towards the doping control procedure."