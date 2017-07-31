Lajovic beats Marterer in straight sets at Generali Open

KITZBUEHEL, Austria — Dusan Lajovic advanced to the second round of the Generali Open by beating German qualifier Maximilian Marterer 7-5, 7-6 (4) Monday.

The 71st-ranked Serb, who reached the semifinals last year, lost serve once in the opening set but held off seven more break points at the final clay-court event of the season.

The 22-year-old Marterer is 0-8 for the season, and 0-12 overall on the tour.

Joao Sousa of Portugal rallied to beat Mikhail Youzhny of Russia 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-3 and set up a second-round match against defending champion Paolo Lorenzi of Italy.