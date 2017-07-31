Lions sign Nick Becton, remove Rolan Milligan from PUP list

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have signed tackle Nick Becton and put tackle Tony Hills on the reserve/retired list.

The team announced the moves Monday. Detroit also removed safety Rolan Milligan from the active/physically unable to perform list.

Becton appeared in five games for the Chicago Bears during the 2015 season, and he also played in one game for the San Diego Chargers two years earlier. He entered the NFL in 2013 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Virginia Tech.

