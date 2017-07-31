Saints' Kikaha eyes 'great story' in comeback from injury

Coach Sean Payton also has praised Kikaha's work ethic, recalling an instance this off-season in which he ran into Kikaha at team headquarters when the building was virtually empty at 9:30 on a Sunday night.

"The first battle is just getting the snaps and getting on the field, so he's doing a good job there," Payton said.

Fellow defensive end Cam Jordan said Kikaha, "looks great," complimenting a spin move Kikaha exhibited during a recent practice.

"He wants to be on the field so bad and you can feel it," Jordan said.

Asked how close his knee is to being fully healed, Kikaha said, "I don't think very far at all."

"Really, it's just proving it," Kikaha said. "I feel like I can do things physically I've done in the past and might be a little better at some things mentally.

"I've experienced this before with this same exact injury," Kikaha continued. "I feel great. And I felt great in the past (after rehabbing the previous two). I don't feel like I've lost anything. In fact, each time I felt like I gained a little."

To Kikaha, ACL repairs are now routine for top surgeons. The real issue, Kikaha said, is the lengthy and painful rehabilitation, and the mental commitment required to get through it.

"I've just noticed the difference in guys that were successful regaining form and guys that were not," Kikaha said. "It all depends on the individual circumstances and how they feel mentally.

Kikaha said he draws motivation from reflecting on his love of football, along with his desire to help his team and family.

"I've got to keep focused on that," he said, "or I will be out, like a bunch of guys have ended up."

Notes: CB Delvin Breaux missed Monday's practice. Payton said it was because of an injury, but the coach emphasized that he was going to try to stick to his preseason policy of not disclosing specific injury information. ... LB Stephone Anthony returned to practice Monday after leaving the field during Sunday's practice. ... RB Travaris Cadet also missed practice.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Brett Martel, The Associated Press