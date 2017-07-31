Tears, smiles as Jose Fernandez's family visits Marlins Park

MIAMI — Second baseman Dee Gordon carried Jose Fernandez's 5-month-old daughter Penelope across the Miami Marlins clubhouse, and when they stopped at her late father's locker, she began to cry.

There were tears and smiles and hugs and mixed emotions Monday as Fernandez's family visited Marlins Park for a game for the first time since the All-Star pitcher was killed in a boat crash last September.

Monday would have been Fernandez's 25th birthday. The family visitors included Penelope's mother, both of her grandmothers and Jose's grandmother.

The family went onto the field before batting practice and stayed for the start of Miami's game against Washington.