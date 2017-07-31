Shoulder injury sidelines Steelers rookie RB James Conner

LATROBE, Pa. — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back James Conner's first NFL training camp is off to a rough start.

Conner missed practice on Monday while undergoing tests on a shoulder injury sustained on Sunday during the team's first padded workout.

Conner, a third-round pick out of Pittsburgh, also missed time during organized team activities and minicamp with a hamstring problem.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Conner was sent back to Pittsburgh for tests, but did not have an update on Conner's condition. The players have a day off on Tuesday.

Conner's setback is testing Pittsburgh's running back depth behind Pro Bowler Le'Veon Bell. Bell has yet to sign his franchise tender and is not at camp.

Fitzgerald Toussaint and former Kansas City Chiefs running back Knile Davis took most of the snaps with the starters on Monday.

Cornerback Senquez Golson, a second-round pick in 2015 who has yet to play a snap in his career because of season-ending injuries during camp in 2015 and 2016, also travelled to Pittsburgh to have a soft-tissue injury evaluated. Golson left practice on a cart on Sunday.

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt (ankle), linebacker Ryan Shazier (heat-related illness) and quarterback Landry Jones (abdominal strain) were also limited on Monday.

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who is still waiting to be fully reinstated from a drug suspension, worked out on an adjacent field while the rest of the team underwent a full practice. Tomlin offered no update on Bryant, who can attend meetings but has not been cleared to participate in any on-field activities.

