No surprises in England squad for 4th test vs South Africa

LONDON — England is keeping a virtually unchanged squad ahead of the fourth cricket test against South Africa at Old Trafford.
The 13-man squad was announced Monday after spinner Moeen Ali's late hat trick earned England a 239-run win at The Oval in the third test.
England, which leads the four-match series 2-1, retains Steven Finn as cover for injured seamer Mark Wood. Finn came in as cover after Wood was ruled out on the eve of the third test with a sore left heel.
The 29-year-old batsman Dawid Milan may get a second test appearance despite scores of 1 and 10 on debut at The Oval.
The fourth test starts Friday in Manchester.
___
England: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Liam Dawson, Steven Finn, Keaton Jennings, Dawid Malan, Toby Roland-Jones, Ben Stokes, Tom Westley.
By The Associated Press
