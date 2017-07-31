Mauger hired as Highlanders head coach on 3-year deal

DUNEDIN, New Zealand — Former All Blacks centre Aaron Mauger has been hired as head coach of the Highlanders on a three-year deal from the 2018 Super Rugby season.

Mauger will replace Tony Brown, who is headed to Japan, and will work with Mark Hammett, Clarke Dermody and Jon Preston on the coaching team at the Dunedin-based club.

"Aaron has demonstrated to us the passion, commitment and dedication to coaching at the club that we believe are vital at this level and will lead an experienced coaching and management group," Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark said.

The Highlanders reached the Super Rugby quarterfinals this season before losing to the Christchurch-based Crusaders.