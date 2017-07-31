LEADING OFF: Trading places all over, Sale sharp for Bosox

The Los Angeles Dodgers, with the best record in the majors and the highest payroll, added Darvish to the rotation and Tony Watson and Tony Cingrani to the bullpen. The moves by the front office impressed Dodgers part-owner Magic Johnson.

"Wow, what an outstanding job," he posted on Twitter before boarding a plane for a family vacation in Italy.

SAILING ALONG

Red Sox lefty Chris Sale (13-4, 2.37 ERA) leads the majors with 211 strikeouts going into this start vs. Cleveland at Fenway Park. He hasn't allowed a run in his last three games, giving up just 10 hits in 20 2/3 innings.