Judge snaps slump with 34th HR, Yankees top Tigers 7-3

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge broke out of a slump with his 34th home run, regaining sole possession of the major league lead, and Chase Headley sparked the New York Yankees at the plate Monday night in their 7-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Luis Severino beat Michael Fulmer in a matchup of young All-Stars on the mound, though neither was at his best. Hours after acquiring Sonny Gray from Oakland at the trade deadline, Headley put the AL East leaders ahead to stay with a two-run double in a four-run fourth inning.

Todd Frazier followed with a two-run single, and Judge hit a solo shot in the fifth. Headley finished with three hits as New York won for the ninth time in 11 games.

Severino (8-4) needed a career-high 116 pitches to get through five innings.