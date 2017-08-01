Scores and Schedule

Sports Aug 01, 2017 01:47

Monday's Games

MLB

American League

Baltimore 2 Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 7 Detroit 3

Boston 6 Cleveland 2

Seattle 6 Texas 4

Chicago White Sox 7 Toronto 6

Houston 14 Tampa Bay 7

National League

Philadelphia 7 Atlanta 6

Washington 1 Miami 0

Interleague

Oakland 8 San Francisco 5

---

Tuesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Detroit (Sanchez 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 9-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 4-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 9-8), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 10-4) at Boston (Sale 13-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ramirez 4-3) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 7-6) at Houston (Fiers 7-5), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 9-5) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 3-8), 8:10 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Bailey 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 12-5) at Miami (O'Grady 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 9-4) at Atlanta (Sims 0-0), 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Martinez 7-8) at Milwaukee (Nelson 8-5), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 8-9) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 8-6), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 2-4) at Colorado (Hoffman 6-3), 8:40 p.m.

Interleague

San Francisco (Samardzija 5-11) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 8-6) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 4-12), 10:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 9-4) at San Diego (Chacin 10-7), 10:10 p.m.

---

By The Canadian Press

