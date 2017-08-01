Canadians fail to break the jinx at Canadian Open

For Canadian players in general, and for University of Waterloo grad Garrett Rank in particular, the 2017 RBC Canadian Open was not a stellar tournament.
A Canadian has not won the Canadian Open since Pat Fletcher in 1954, and that streak continued this year.
Of the 17 home-grown golfers in the field, only two — Mckenzie Hughes (Dundas, Ont.) and Graham DeLaet (Weyburn, Sask.) — made it past the cut and into the weekend.
Hughes finished the tournament at 10-under par and in a tie for 32nd spot. He was awarded the Rivermead Trophy as low Canadian while DeLaet, who finished at 8-under, finished tied for 48th.
“The week as a whole was a lot of fun,” said Hughes. “So many people out supporting me from Dundas and all over Canada. I could feel that support all the way around. To all the Canadian fans … thank you for the support.”
Meanwhile, Rank suffered his most disappointing turn at the Open by shooting 74 and 81 on the par 72 Glen Abbey layout as every aspect of his game seemed out of sync during Friday's round.
The day started with a lot of promise as the three-time Canadian mid-amateur champion sat just one over par before severe weather curtailed his round after 16 holes on Thursday.
However, after making par on the 17th early Friday morning and crushing his drive on the par-5 18th, his approach shot found its way into water just short of the green.
From there he was able to salvage a bogey but lost ground to the field on a hole that consistently averages a below-par score.
If Thursday's daytime round was any indication, Rank seemed poised to bounce back. He had started the tourney the day before with a double-bogey on his first hole but responded with birdies on No. 2 and No. 4 and then settled in with four straight pars. His next nine holes featured two birdies and two bogeys before he found the water on 18 the following morning.
Hoping to regroup after that disappointing finish, the multi-talented Rank, who toils as a full-time NHL referee for most of the year, couldn't garner any momentum when he started Round Two 10 minutes later on the 10th tee. He bogeyed No. 10 and No. 12 before a disastrous double-bogey on No. 13 effectively ended any hopes he may have had about making the cut.
On that par-5 hole, his ball twice made it to the peak of a steep green only to roll all the way back down again.
It was a stark reminder to the many friends and family members of Rank's in attendance of just how difficult PGA golf can be. Each attempt was literally inches away from making it to within tap-in range of a very difficult pin placement but it was simply not to be.
Meanwhile, Hughes had a strong finish on Sunday shooting a four under 68 to climb 23 spots up the leader board after struggling with a two over par 74 during Saturday's third round.
Among the 15 Canadians who missed the cut were David Hearn from Brantford, Ont. who missed it by one shot and rising star and B.C. native Adam Hadwin who missed it by four strokes. Hadwin currently sits in 14th spot in the year-long FedEx Cup standings.
The winner of the month-long FedEx playoffs in September this year will walk away with a $10 million dollar bonus prize.
The 2017 RBC Canadian Open may not have been Canada's finest moment for its golfers but tournament organizers, the host Glen Abbey Golf Course and the fans had to be pleased.
They saw a thrilling finish as Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas successfully defended his Canadian Open title with a one-hole playoff victory over rising American star Charley Hoffman.
“Obviously repeating is a big thing for the confidence,” said Vegas. “I want to win more and bigger tournaments and this is a great step forward.”
Hoffman, who has made it no secret that he hopes to make the American team for this fall's President Cup in New Jersey, moved up seven spots to 31st in the world with his runner-up finish and is in 12th spot for the FedEx Cup.
Vegas had missed the cut in five previous tournaments and currently ranks 48th in the world and 28th in the FedEx race.
Tournament organizers announced that the 2018 Open will return to Glen Abbey after much speculation that the event would be moved to another venue.
For Canadian players in general, and for University of Waterloo grad Garrett Rank in particular, the 2017 RBC Canadian Open was not a stellar tournament.
A Canadian has not won the Canadian Open since Pat Fletcher in 1954, and that streak continued this year.
Of the 17 home-grown golfers in the field, only two — Mckenzie Hughes (Dundas, Ont.) and Graham DeLaet (Weyburn, Sask.) — made it past the cut and into the weekend.
Hughes finished the tournament at 10-under par and in a tie for 32nd spot. He was awarded the Rivermead Trophy as low Canadian while DeLaet, who finished at 8-under, finished tied for 48th.
“The week as a whole was a lot of fun,” said Hughes. “So many people out supporting me from Dundas and all over Canada. I could feel that support all the way around. To all the Canadian fans … thank you for the support.”
Meanwhile, Rank suffered his most disappointing turn at the Open by shooting 74 and 81 on the par 72 Glen Abbey layout as every aspect of his game seemed out of sync during Friday's round.
The day started with a lot of promise as the three-time Canadian mid-amateur champion sat just one over par before severe weather curtailed his round after 16 holes on Thursday.
However, after making par on the 17th early Friday morning and crushing his drive on the par-5 18th, his approach shot found its way into water just short of the green.
From there he was able to salvage a bogey but lost ground to the field on a hole that consistently averages a below-par score.
If Thursday's daytime round was any indication, Rank seemed poised to bounce back. He had started the tourney the day before with a double-bogey on his first hole but responded with birdies on No. 2 and No. 4 and then settled in with four straight pars. His next nine holes featured two birdies and two bogeys before he found the water on 18 the following morning.
Hoping to regroup after that disappointing finish, the multi-talented Rank, who toils as a full-time NHL referee for most of the year, couldn't garner any momentum when he started Round Two 10 minutes later on the 10th tee. He bogeyed No. 10 and No. 12 before a disastrous double-bogey on No. 13 effectively ended any hopes he may have had about making the cut.
On that par-5 hole, his ball twice made it to the peak of a steep green only to roll all the way back down again.
It was a stark reminder to the many friends and family members of Rank's in attendance of just how difficult PGA golf can be. Each attempt was literally inches away from making it to within tap-in range of a very difficult pin placement but it was simply not to be.
Meanwhile, Hughes had a strong finish on Sunday shooting a four under 68 to climb 23 spots up the leader board after struggling with a two over par 74 during Saturday's third round.
Among the 15 Canadians who missed the cut were David Hearn from Brantford, Ont. who missed it by one shot and rising star and B.C. native Adam Hadwin who missed it by four strokes. Hadwin currently sits in 14th spot in the year-long FedEx Cup standings.
The winner of the month-long FedEx playoffs in September this year will walk away with a $10 million dollar bonus prize.
The 2017 RBC Canadian Open may not have been Canada's finest moment for its golfers but tournament organizers, the host Glen Abbey Golf Course and the fans had to be pleased.
They saw a thrilling finish as Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas successfully defended his Canadian Open title with a one-hole playoff victory over rising American star Charley Hoffman.
“Obviously repeating is a big thing for the confidence,” said Vegas. “I want to win more and bigger tournaments and this is a great step forward.”
Hoffman, who has made it no secret that he hopes to make the American team for this fall's President Cup in New Jersey, moved up seven spots to 31st in the world with his runner-up finish and is in 12th spot for the FedEx Cup.
Vegas had missed the cut in five previous tournaments and currently ranks 48th in the world and 28th in the FedEx race.
Tournament organizers announced that the 2018 Open will return to Glen Abbey after much speculation that the event would be moved to another venue.
For Canadian players in general, and for University of Waterloo grad Garrett Rank in particular, the 2017 RBC Canadian Open was not a stellar tournament.
A Canadian has not won the Canadian Open since Pat Fletcher in 1954, and that streak continued this year.
Of the 17 home-grown golfers in the field, only two — Mckenzie Hughes (Dundas, Ont.) and Graham DeLaet (Weyburn, Sask.) — made it past the cut and into the weekend.
Hughes finished the tournament at 10-under par and in a tie for 32nd spot. He was awarded the Rivermead Trophy as low Canadian while DeLaet, who finished at 8-under, finished tied for 48th.
“The week as a whole was a lot of fun,” said Hughes. “So many people out supporting me from Dundas and all over Canada. I could feel that support all the way around. To all the Canadian fans … thank you for the support.”
Meanwhile, Rank suffered his most disappointing turn at the Open by shooting 74 and 81 on the par 72 Glen Abbey layout as every aspect of his game seemed out of sync during Friday's round.
The day started with a lot of promise as the three-time Canadian mid-amateur champion sat just one over par before severe weather curtailed his round after 16 holes on Thursday.
However, after making par on the 17th early Friday morning and crushing his drive on the par-5 18th, his approach shot found its way into water just short of the green.
From there he was able to salvage a bogey but lost ground to the field on a hole that consistently averages a below-par score.
If Thursday's daytime round was any indication, Rank seemed poised to bounce back. He had started the tourney the day before with a double-bogey on his first hole but responded with birdies on No. 2 and No. 4 and then settled in with four straight pars. His next nine holes featured two birdies and two bogeys before he found the water on 18 the following morning.
Hoping to regroup after that disappointing finish, the multi-talented Rank, who toils as a full-time NHL referee for most of the year, couldn't garner any momentum when he started Round Two 10 minutes later on the 10th tee. He bogeyed No. 10 and No. 12 before a disastrous double-bogey on No. 13 effectively ended any hopes he may have had about making the cut.
On that par-5 hole, his ball twice made it to the peak of a steep green only to roll all the way back down again.
It was a stark reminder to the many friends and family members of Rank's in attendance of just how difficult PGA golf can be. Each attempt was literally inches away from making it to within tap-in range of a very difficult pin placement but it was simply not to be.
Meanwhile, Hughes had a strong finish on Sunday shooting a four under 68 to climb 23 spots up the leader board after struggling with a two over par 74 during Saturday's third round.
Among the 15 Canadians who missed the cut were David Hearn from Brantford, Ont. who missed it by one shot and rising star and B.C. native Adam Hadwin who missed it by four strokes. Hadwin currently sits in 14th spot in the year-long FedEx Cup standings.
The winner of the month-long FedEx playoffs in September this year will walk away with a $10 million dollar bonus prize.
The 2017 RBC Canadian Open may not have been Canada's finest moment for its golfers but tournament organizers, the host Glen Abbey Golf Course and the fans had to be pleased.
They saw a thrilling finish as Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas successfully defended his Canadian Open title with a one-hole playoff victory over rising American star Charley Hoffman.
“Obviously repeating is a big thing for the confidence,” said Vegas. “I want to win more and bigger tournaments and this is a great step forward.”
Hoffman, who has made it no secret that he hopes to make the American team for this fall's President Cup in New Jersey, moved up seven spots to 31st in the world with his runner-up finish and is in 12th spot for the FedEx Cup.
Vegas had missed the cut in five previous tournaments and currently ranks 48th in the world and 28th in the FedEx race.
Tournament organizers announced that the 2018 Open will return to Glen Abbey after much speculation that the event would be moved to another venue.