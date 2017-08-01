Local Olympian providing mentorship to next generation of athletes

Two weeks out from getting married, most soon-to-be brides would think they have enough on their plate instead of starting a new high performance sports camp.

That isn’t the case for Olympic boxer Mandy Bujold.

“I love planning and organizing things, so I think this is my way of reaching out and doing something a little bit differently,” said Bujold of the High Performance Mentorship Camp she organized to take place last Thursday and Friday in Kitchener.

The two-day workshop at the Double Dragon Martial Arts club brought together 23 aspiring elite athletes (which surpassed the original goal of 20) travelling from as far as Ottawa and New Brunswick.

Aside from representatives in more mainstream team and individual sports, Bujold noted that an Irish dancer, archer and diver were in attendance as well.

“They all really enjoyed meeting each other, seeing what other athletes do for their training and they kind of fed off each other,” said Bujold.

She also brought Dr. Kim Dawson (sports psychologist), Dr. Tina Rodgers (a naturopathic doctor and sport nutritionist) and Lance Dawson (registered massage therapist) into the fold to give the group of 15 to 18 year olds “the tools … that are going to take them to the next point (in their careers).”

“A lot of times, if you’re good at your sport, that could just be genetics, “ she said, adding, “It’s the athletes that do that extra thing that focus on recovery, on proper nutrition, that go to a sports psychologist, that work on the mental game. They’re the ones that are going to take it to the elite level.

“I think all of (the participants) took something different away from (the camp), which is exactly what I was hoping for.”

Using the experience to explore a potential career path, Bujold admitted that she’s “definitely taken the things that I like from certain coaches … and kind of created a way that I would be as a coach.”