Paquin sacrifices for Canadian rugby cause

Paquin has been one of the lucky ones, receiving in July a $5,000 bursary from Team Investors Group Amateur Athletes Fund.

"Oh my God I was so happy when I received the message. it couldn't come at a better time ... I'm so happy and humble to be selected because I know there were a ton of athletes who applied," she said

Paquin's hope is that if her team succeeds, it will help pave the way for the next generation of rugby players. She believes a long line of women have been passing the rugby torch in Canada to improve conditions.

Also to showcase the sport.

"I think Canadians love rugby," said Paquin. "They just don't know it.

"Because it's such a good sport. It's aggressive, it's fast. It's a sport that Canadian fans would love if only they had access to it."

Prior to last summer, the women used to have to help pay the costs of camps and tours. Rugby Canada set up the Monty Heald Fund — named after the late former Rugby Canada president — to help end that practice through donations.

In 2016, the fund contributed $75,00 to the women's program for camps and competitions. This year the figure is $250,000, according to Rugby Canada.

"That's been a huge win for us," said Paquin, who credits Rugby Canada CEO Allen Vansen for trying to create a level playing field for the women.

The money is needed. World Rugby covers travel and accommodation at the World Cup but not for the preparation.

Paquin, who started in the 2014 World Cup final when Canada was beaten 21-9 by England, says the team enters this tournament with a feeling of unfinished business.

"I'm very excited. We have a good group of athletes for this World Cup and at the same we know that it's a whole new journey, it's not just the extension of that World Cup. We have to start it all over with Game No. 1. That presence in the final in 2014 doesn't guarantee us anything this time."

"I think we have something that could bring the World Cup home," she added.

"We have a mentality of playing for each other and it shows on the field, it shows off the field. We're very very close-knit, we have group chats that go on for the whole year with the whole team on it — even though we're a little bit scattered across Canada, we're very connected."

And she says she was committed to coming back for the next World Cup "whatever road I was going to be on."

A flanker blessed with speed, Paquin sees a lot of the field and plays a key role in breaking up opposition attacks and keeping those of her own team going.

"I love the position," she said with enthusiasm, "because you can do everything."

She has no plans to leave rugby just yet, saying she will likely look to return to sevens for next year's Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco.

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press