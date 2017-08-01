Eskimos high-pressure D powering hot start

EDMONTON — While the headlines have gone to quarterback Mike Reilly and the high-flying aerial pyrotechnics, the numbers suggest it's a crazed-dog defence that has the Edmonton Eskimos sitting pretty at 5-0.

"Once you apply pressure to anything something's going to happen. Pressure bursts pipes. As long as we keep applying pressure the sack numbers will come and everything else will come with it," said defensive end Odell Willis said Tuesday after practice indoors beside Commonwealth Stadium.

The Eskimos occupy the apex of the CFL standings and will host the winless Hamilton Tiger-Cats Friday.

So far in 2017, Reilly and his offence have dominated the highlight reels with three fourth-quarter game-winning drives. Last week, in a 37-26 win over the B.C. Lions, three Eskimos receivers went over 100 yards, highlighted by Vidal Hazelton's 108-yard catch-and run TD.