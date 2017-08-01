McCaffrey's shiftiness turning heads at Panthers camp

Panthers three-time All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly found out the hard way last week in practice.

While running a route over the middle McCaffrey put one foot in the ground, then shifted in the other direction in one fluid motion, creating immediate separation to break free for a reception. Kuechly fell for the move, stumbled briefly and then frantically raced to try to close the gap.

Cornerback James Bradberry said he let out an "ooh ahh" when he watched it on tape.

"He got me," Kuechly acknowledged with a wide smile.

He's gotten others, too.

The next day in practice McCaffrey headed outside in the flat on a route, then put his foot down and quickly broke up the field leaving outside linebacker Shaq Thompson grasping at air. He caught a pass 5 yards ahead of Thompson.

"He's shifty," Thompson said.

Added Kuechly: "He's got shake. ... He's very precise with his movements. He is in an out of breaks quick."

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said McCaffrey's first move is to set up a defender and then "where he goes from there, it's up to him."

It's a move that McCaffrey said came naturally to him while playing with his three brothers in a small backyard growing up in the Denver area. There was only a little patch of grass there, making things more difficult to get around his siblings before being tackled.

"I had to find different ways to make my older brother miss," McCaffrey said.

He said playing basketball also helped, too.

"A lot of that quickness and setting people up and being able to jab one way and go the other way and explode off that first step — that's where I did a lot of that stuff," McCaffrey said.

Several players have approached Rivera during training camp to tell him they're excited about what McCaffrey brings to the table.

"Guys come up and tell you, 'This guy can be special, coach,'" Rivera said. "We're seeing it, and hopefully you continue to see it."

Teammates say McCaffrey doesn't act like a rookie.

Stewart said McCaffrey prepares like an NFL veteran, and that includes a long stretching routine as well as a strict eating and workout regimen. He said the rookie's focus never seems to waver.

"His approach to the game, the mental part of the craft is a 10," Stewart said.

