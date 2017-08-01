Transfer QB Jake Luton named Oregon State starter

BEND, Ore. — Oregon State coach Gary Andersen has named community college transfer Jake Luton the Beavers' starting quarterback.

Andersen announced his decision Tuesday following practice in Bend, Oregon, where the Beavers have travelled for a week of this year's fall camp.

Luton, who transferred to Oregon State from Ventura Community College, was competing with Marcus McMaryion and Darell Garretson for the starting nod.

Luton threw for 3,551 yards and 40 touchdowns, both single-season records, last year at Ventura.