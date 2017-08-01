Middle school named for Lombardi cancels football season

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The upcoming football season at a Green Bay middle school named for legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi has been cancelled because the school can't find any coaches.

WLUK-TV reports that administrators at Lombardi Middle School have been advertising for coaches since last April and have not had a single application. Efforts by the high school coaching staff to help fill the positions have come up empty.

The school district's website says a middle school coaching job pays $2,149 a season.

Principal Jim Van Abel says in a letter to parents there will be opportunities for students to play with area club football teams.